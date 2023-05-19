Taiwan’s Hsu Po-cheng wins APGC Junior Championships

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fifteen-year-old Hsu Po-cheng (許柏丞) from Taiwan won the boys division of the 2023 Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Junior Championship held in the Philippines on Thursday (May 18).

This year’s APGC Junior Championships was held at the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Cavite from May 15-18. Hsu, who is a ninth grader at Yu Shan Junior High School in Chiayi, shot an opening round of 69, followed by a second round four-under-par 68.

He entered the final round on Thursday with a three-shot lead. However, a double-bogey seven on the par-5 second hole gave South Korean players Moon Dong-hyun and An Seong-hyeon a chance to catch Hsu.

Both An and Moon kept pressure on the leader throughout a close back nine, according to APGC. But in the end, Hsu held off his competitors and finished with a one-over 73 to clinch the championship.

Golfers who were 17 years or under as of May 16 were eligible to play in the APGC Junior Championships. This was the first time the tournament has been played since 2019 after going on hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.