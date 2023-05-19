Foreign minister pans Elon Musk for buying into Chinese propaganda

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Friday (May 19) condemned Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s comments on China’s annexation hopes for Taiwan.

Speaking to CNBC on Thursday (May 18), Musk said seizing Taiwan is China’s policy and the world “should take their word seriously." He claimed that there is “a certain inevitability to the situation."

When it was pointed out that Tesla and other companies would be adversely affected if China seized Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s facilities in Taiwan, Musk agreed.

In response, Wu stressed in a tweet that the Chinese Communist Party’s increasing belligerence is a concern, particularly for people who stand for freedom and democracy. Beijing’s vision of global expansion undermines the rules-based international order and status quo, he said.

“Mr. Elon Musk, other than money, there is something we call values,” he added.

This is not the first time the business magnate has stirred controversy with his comments about Taiwan. In an October interview with the Financial Times, he recommended a plan to establish a special administrative zone for Taiwan “that is reasonably palatable.”

“Probably won’t make everyone happy. And it’s possible, and I think probably, in fact, that they could have an arrangement that’s more lenient than Hong Kong,” he said.

Musk’s remarks come amid a growing international concern that a cross-strait conflict could break out by 2027.

Since Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August 2022, China has ramped up military activities in the region, causing neighboring countries, including South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, and other democracies to issue statements calling for Taiwan Strait peace.

In recent months, Taiwan has seen a string of visits by U.S. delegations to better understand the nation’s security situation and defensive capabilities. Upon returning to Washington, D.C., they urged the Biden administration to expedite arms deliveries to Taiwan.

There is currently a US$19 billion (NT$582 billion) backlog of weapons that Taiwan has already paid for.