President asks Swedish lawmakers to support Taiwan-EU investment agreement

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) met with a delegation of Swedish parliamentarians on Thursday (May 18) to discuss ways to strengthen economic and trade partnerships between the two nations, as well as the wider European Union (EU).

The Swedish delegation, led by lawmaker Marcus Weichel, arrived on Sunday (May 14) for a six-day visit. During the meeting on Thursday morning, Weichel said that Taiwan and Sweden share many core values and that Taiwan’s exclusion from international bodies, such as the World Health Organization, is “completely unacceptable,” according to a press release.

In their meeting, a major topic of discussion was a Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA) between Taiwan and the EU. Tsai hoped the lawmakers would support a BIA with Taiwan, and lobby with other EU member states on behalf of Taiwan.

The Swedish lawmakers said they were honored to visit Taiwan and meet with officials, which allowed them to better understand Taiwan’s international situation. In his remarks, Weichel said their visit helped them recognize the importance of continuing to strengthen bilateral relations with Taiwan, and with other like-minded democratic partners around the world.

The Swedish delegation in Taiwan consists of four Swedish lawmakers, including Sara Gille, Nima Gholam Ali Pour, and Rasmus Giertz, in addition to Weichel. The lawmakers departed Taiwan for Europe on Friday (May 19).