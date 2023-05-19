Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/05/19 15:06
Cevat Cinar on a stretcher casts his ballot at a polling station in Ankara, Turkey, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Turkey is voting in pivotal parliamentary an...
A man plants sunflowers in his garden near a damaged Russian tank and its turret in the village of Velyka Dymerka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Ma...
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands before their meeting at Chigi Palace, Government's office, in...
Cars drive along a field of oilseed rape near Munich, Germany, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Firefighters rescue an elderly man in the flooded village of Castel Bolognese, Italy, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Exceptional rains Wednesday in a drough...
A supporter of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stands outside the headquarters of AK Party in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, May 14, 2023. More than 64 mill...
Youngsters stand next to giant election billboard of Turkish President and People's Alliance's presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a ca...
Cattle graze on the meadow in front of the German parliament building, the Reichstag, during a protest of the environmental organization Greenpeace fo...
A man drives his horse-drawn cart past burned buses, parked in a lot for out of service vehicles, that were set on fire during protests last night in ...
Pope Francis talks on the phone during his weekly general audience in the St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew...
Billie Blain, left, reacts as Tom Mercier performs a handstand at the photo call for the film 'Le Regne animal' at the 76th international film festiva...
A traveller who took her shoes off waits at Waterloo station in London as members of the train drivers' union ASLEF strike during their long-running d...
Inter Milan's Edin Dzeko is challenged by AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori, top, during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Inter M...
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, and his teammates celebrate their third goal during the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match be...

May 12-18, 2023

From elections in Turkey and the Champions League seminfinals, to floods in Italy and protests in Senegal, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Thanassis Stavrakis in Athens, Greece.

