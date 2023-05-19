Singapore-founded development powerhouse Proteus-DT Pioneers No-Code Strategies that Transforms App, Web & System Development for Businesses

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 19 May 2023 - Proteus-DT is changing how businesses approach app, web and system development with innovative no-code technologies. Their unique approach emphasises collaboration between them and their clients, resulting in highly-customised digital assets that enhance the overall digital experience for businesses and their customers. As a result, they have a growing portfolio of digital assets that serve a variety of markets, including the logistics, automotive and educational sectors.



The success of Proteus-DT's no-code approach is demonstrated by positive user feedback, high retention rates, and increased market share. Proteus-DT's no-code technologies have made app development more accessible and affordable for businesses of all sizes. By minimising the need for substantial coding and programming, the company's method increases the efficacy and effectiveness of app creation. This helps companies to accomplish their digital goals while spending resources on other areas of their operations.



Additionally, Proteus-DT's no-code strategy has levelled the playing field for businesses and made it less difficult for them to compete with more well-known and established players by making app development easier to understand. This makes it possible for companies to adapt to market changes and technological advancements more quickly.



"Our approach empowers businesses to achieve their digital goals and transform operations by providing unmatched efficiency and scalability.” said Ben, CEO Proteus-DT. “The company is honoured to be at the forefront of the no-code revolution in app development. With our collaborative process, businesses are fully engaged and receive highly-customised and effective digital assets that enhance the overall digital experience for their customers."



Proteus-DT has committed to continue delivering tailored solutions that address specific business needs. The business treasures the opinions of its customers and collaborates extensively with them during the app development process. By working together, they are ensuring businesses have highly-tailored digital assets corresponding to their particular requirements.



Proteus-DT has developed a range of digital assets, including:



Tailored Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Human Resource (HR) management system with Payroll

Customised Quotation System

Asset Management System

Project and Events Management

Invoicing and Billing Tool

Car-Dealership Management

Multi-vendor Marketplace and E-commerce

Learning Management System

And many more

The company's ultimate digital experience is designed to transform businesses by improving efficiency and scalability while providing tangible data to make informed decisions.

The future of app development is no code, and Proteus-DT is leading the way. By making app development more accessible and affordable, Proteus-DT empowers businesses to achieve their digital goals and transform their operations. With its collaborative process and highly-customised solutions, Proteus-DT is at the forefront of the app development revolution, providing businesses unparalleled efficiency and scalability.

For instance, a logistics company benefits from implementing digital solutions for its operations. One such solution is an inventory management system, which helps to reduce the need for manual inventory checks. Additionally, a fleet management system can be utilised to manage fuel efficiency, and track vehicles, assets, and equipment. This helps the company to optimise its logistics operations.

Proteus-DT has also implemented a job management system that simplifies workflows by easily allowing assignment and scheduling of shifts. This system can also help track progress, tasks, and deadlines, and provide data analysis. It gives visibility of FCL (full cargo load) and LCL (loose cargo load) which can provide a comprehensive view of cargo movement. These digital solutions streamline their logistics operations, improve efficiency, and increase profitability.

Besides catering to internal processes; Proteus-DT has also had a significant effect on the outside projects for clients. For example, with a real estate agent in one situation to make an advanced tool that automates the calculation of complex mortgage loans and provides users with a comprehensive breakdown of the details. This innovative solution eliminates the need for manual calculations, saving time and effort while ensuring accurate and detailed results for businesses.

Proteus-DT

Proteus-DT specialises in developing high-quality, bespoke applications that are adaptable for start-up businesses and scalable for SMEs to fit their needs. We have over six years of expertise and have produced over 50 web applications. Our distinctive custom web application development method helps companies shorten their time-to-market while giving them plenty of time for research and planning.



Please visit www.proteus-dt.com to find out more.