Vietnamese college intern dies in New Taipei food factory accident

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A Vietnamese college student died Wednesday (May 17) after an accident at a food processing plant in New Taipei City where she was interning.

The woman, surnamed Vy and 20 years old, was a student in the Department of Food and Beverage Management at Lee-Ming Institute of Technology in Taishan District, ETtoday reported. She slipped and fell while pushing a 2-meter-tall bakery rack, which landed on her head and caused serious head injuries.

Vy had no vital signs when first responders arrived at the scene. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors tried to resuscitate her for an hour but declared her dead.

Her brother arrived in Taiwan to handle funeral arrangements. The school said it would assist the family.

New Taipei Labor Affairs Department said it would investigate the accident and issue fines if it found violations of occupational safety laws. Students who witnessed the incident gave statements to the police.