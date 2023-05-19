Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Man arrested for placing gas cylinder on Taiwan railway tracks

Suspect investigated for endangering public safety and allegedly trying to cause an incident

  354
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/19 12:22
Gas cylinder found on tracks. 

Gas cylinder found on tracks.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man was arrested and held in custody after he allegedly placed a gas cylinder on Taiwan Railways Administration tracks, causing a train to hit it and delaying hundreds of passengers.

The train was passing through Zhunan Township in northern Miaoli County on May 2 when it struck the gas canister, CNA reported. The accident resulted in delays for seven trains and 840 passengers.

Police arrested the suspect, identified only by his surname Chen (陳), on May 18. He was transferred to the district prosecutor's office to be investigated for offenses against public safety (公共危險罪), and a court ordered him to be held in custody. His motive for the crime is not yet known.

The gas cylinder weighed about 4 kilograms and was moved from a side slope to the middle of the track by Chen in the early morning of May 2, according to investigators. The train hit the gas cylinder, causing a water pipe in the 12th car to rupture and forcing the train to make an emergency stop.

The Railway Police Bureau set up a special team to conduct an investigation and reviewed surveillance camera footage taken in Zhunan Township, Toufen City and Hsinchu City. Chen was seen changing his clothes in an attempt to throw off the police after placing the gas canister on the tracks.

Officers spent several days visiting Hsinchu City, Zhunan Township and other locales to determine Chen's identity and reported him to Taiwan Miaoli District Prosecutors Office. On May 18, Chen was arrested in his home, reported Storm Media. Officers seized Chen’s bicycle, the clothes worn during and after the crime, and other evidence.

Man arrested for placing gas cylinder on Taiwan railway tracks
Gas cylinder used in the incident. (CNA photo)

Man arrested for placing gas cylinder on Taiwan railway tracks
Surveillance camera footage of a man surnamed Chen fleeing the scene on a bicycle. (RPB image)

Man arrested for placing gas cylinder on Taiwan railway tracks
Chen changes his clothes inside a claw machine arcade on May 2. (RPB image)
TRA
Taiwan Railways Administration
gas canister
sabotage
bomb
bomber

RELATED ARTICLES

Bomb threats target Taiwan zoo, botanical garden
Bomb threats target Taiwan zoo, botanical garden
2023/05/18 15:28
North, central Taiwan public transport monthly pass system opens
North, central Taiwan public transport monthly pass system opens
2023/05/17 19:59
Taiwan's Taroko National Park receives bomb threat
Taiwan's Taroko National Park receives bomb threat
2023/05/15 19:42
Taiwan's National Palace Museum threatened with 'random killings'
Taiwan's National Palace Museum threatened with 'random killings'
2023/05/09 16:45
Taiwan's National Palace Museum receives bomb threat
Taiwan's National Palace Museum receives bomb threat
2023/05/09 10:17