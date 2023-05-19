12 diplomatic allies vouch for Taiwan in WHA

TAIPEI, Taiwan (Taiwan News) — Twelve of Taiwan's 13 diplomatic allies have sent letters to World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urging Taiwan's inclusion in the upcoming 76th World Health Assembly (WHA), according to Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮)



During a press conference, Wu saud the only ally that did not express support was the Holy See, which is an observer in the WHA and typically refrains from commenting on political matters at the meeting



Highlighting the increased global support this year, Wu mentioned that high-ranking officials from the G7 nations, including the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, Italy, Canada, and France, have publicly endorsed Taiwan's participation in the WHO.



Although Taiwan has not yet received an invitation to the annual global health gathering, Wu affirmed that the foreign ministry will persist in its efforts to participate until the last moment. Last year, 13 diplomatic allies and 10 like-minded countries, along with the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, voiced their support for Taiwan at the WHA,

Wu added.



In a separate development, the representative offices of the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Czech Republic, and Germany issued a joint statement advocating for Taiwan's inclusion in the WHA. The statement emphasized that Taiwan's distinctive capabilities and approaches, including its significant public health expertise, democratic governance, and advanced technology, contribute significant value to the WHA's discussions.



The offices said that Taiwan's exclusion "is unjustified and undermines inclusive global public health cooperation and security, which the world demands."



The 76th World Health Assembly is scheduled to take place from May 21-30 in Geneva, Switzerland. Leading a delegation to the global health conference will be Taiwan Health Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元), accompanied by National Health Insurance Administration Director-General Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞).



Taiwan served as an observer in the WHA from 2009-2016 but has been excluded from participation since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) assumed office, due to objections from China. At the height of the pandemic, Taiwan launched its "Taiwan can help" campaign to showcase its contributions to global health.