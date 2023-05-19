Taiwan McDonald's hiring 900 new employees

TAIPEI, Taiwan (Taiwan News) — McDonald's Taiwan announced on Thursday (May 18) that it is hiring 900 full-time employees, consisting of 600 service staff and 300 managers.



The fast-food chain said in a press release that it will conduct 2,000 talent recruitment activities to find 600 full-time service staff, with a specific focus on individuals re-entering the job market. Additionally, they are also seeking 300 full-time managers with an annual salary of up to NT$1.5 million (US$48,000).



McDonald's said assistant managers will begin with a monthly salary of over NT$40,000, while managers will earn NT$57,000 per month. When combined with year-end bonuses and performance-based benefits, the annual salary can reach NT$1.5 million.



For the 600 full-time service positions, the company will provide three incentives: "Good flexibility, good stability, and good security." McDonald's emphasized its encouragement for middle-aged, elderly, and job re-entry candidates to apply.



On May 21-22, McDonald's will organize a two-day "workplace experience" recruitment event, consisting of three sessions per day, with over 2,000 recruitment events nationwide. Jobseekers can visit their nearest McDonald's restaurant to attend the events, where they can learn about salary benefits and brand culture, as well as participate in direct interviews for full-time positions.



In order to attract more talent to the industry, McDonald's offers work flexibility with five different shifts, providing full-time service staff with various options. In terms of salary, full-time service staff will receive a starting salary of over NT$30,000 per month, year-end bonuses, 123 days of holiday benefits per year, and McDonald's unique "10-year special leave" policy, which grants eight weeks of paid vacation after 10 years of service.