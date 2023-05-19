Flooding reported in Taiwan's Hsinchu, power outages in Taoyuan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (Taiwan News) — Hsinchu City has experienced flooding as torrential rain continues, while thunderstorms have caused power outages for over 10,000 homes in Taoyuan City.



Hsinchu City Government said on Friday (May 19) that heavy rainfall has continued in the Hsinchu area since the early morning, and the rainfall has exceeded the capacity of the city's drainage system, causing flooding in its jurisdiction, including around the old city moat and many underpasses, reported CNA. The government urged the public to exercise caution when venturing out.



At 5:25 a.m., the Central Weather Bureau issued torrential rain advisories in Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County. It also issued extremely heavy rain advisories in Taoyuan City and Miaoli County.



Heavy rains have continued in Hsinchu City since the early morning, causing severe water accumulation in many roads and underground passages. Hsinchu City Fire Department Fire Chief Li Shih-kung (李世恭) said four underground passages in Hsinchu City are flooded. Personnel and water pumps have been dispatched to the scene to pump water, to open streets to traffic as soon as possible.



Hsinchu City Government said the Hsinchu area began to rain late last night, and the rain intensified early Friday, with frequent thunder and lightning. The rain caused water to accumulate on many roads and underpasses.



Meanwhile, in Taoyuan City, the Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) reported that lighting struck locations in the city in the early morning, causing 10,829 households in Zhongli District, Pingzhen District, Longtan District, and Yangmei District to lose power, reported Yahoo Kimo. When sending personnel to conduct repairs, they encountered difficulties due to the thunderstorms, but still managed to respond to 9,741 households before 5 a.m., and restored power to all the affected homes by 7:31 a.m.



Crews working to pump water out of flooded underpass in Hsinchu City. (Hsinchu City Government photo)



Flooded underpass in Hsinchu City. (CNA photo)