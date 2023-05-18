Primary Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Growth Drivers for 2023 and Beyond

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.
The most recent research study on the global “Primary Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.
Global Primary Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market to reach USD 15.92 billion by 2027. Global Primary Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market is valued approximately USD 12.52 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.5 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Separation of floating debris and heavy solids from effluent is part of primary water and wastewater treatment. The slurry is separated from impurities by passing through numerous tanks and filters. Rising demand for clean water and the increasing number of users is expected to boost the demand for the construction of new slurry treatment plants has led the adoption of Wastewater Treatment equipment across the forecast period. The Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) programme in the United States is projected to boost demand for wastewater management systems by increasing federal funding in the wastewater management sector. This will, in turn, have a favourable impact on the country’s principal water and wastewater treatment equipment market. However, high manufacturing and maintenance cost of equipment impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, new product developments, and mergers and acquisitions to increase their market penetration, is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.
The regional study of the worldwide Primary Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Due to the presence of a robust customer base in the region, Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for 33.5 percent of global revenue in 2019. A large increase in demand for primary water and wastewater treatment equipment has resulted from the strong customer base. Furthermore, improved economic conditions, rising population, and the presence of one of the most significant manufacturing sectors are expected to complement the market growth in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Xylem
Beckart Environmental, Inc.
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
ClearBlu Environmental
SUEZ
WesTech Engineering, Inc.
Lakeside Equipment Corporation
Ovivo
Veolia
Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product :
Primary Clarifier,
Sludge Removal,
Grit Removal,
By Application:
Municipal,
Industrial
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
