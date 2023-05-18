Secondary Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size Analysis How Big is the Market in 2023?

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.
The most recent research study on the global “Secondary Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.
Global Secondary Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market to reach USD 30.75 billion by 2027. Global Secondary Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment is valued approximately USD 23.01 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.9 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Biological techniques that use microbes to remove contaminants are commonly used in secondary treatment. Secondary wastewater treatment’s major goal is to remove suspended and dissolved organic materials from wastewater in order to create an environmentally friendly effluent. The microorganisms in this therapy are either connected to a media or suspended in a mixed solution in a basin, where the organic material is broken down and consumed by the microorganisms. Growing demand for wastewater treatment plants coupled with stringent regulations pertaining to wastewater treatment and growing population, coupled with rapid urbanization are factors propelling the market forward. MBR is a sophisticated wastewater treatment technology that combines the activated sludge process with membrane filtration to remove organic and suspended materials more effectively.
The major regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are examined in the regional analysis of the global Secondary Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment. Due to rising population, rapid urbanisation, and industrial growth in developing countries such as China and India, Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2019, accounting for 35.5 percent of global revenue. This has increased the volume of wastewater generated, necessitating the addition of more wastewater treatment capacities/plants. This, in turn, is foreshadowing to benefit the overall market growth in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Xylem Inc.
Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
Pentair plc
Aquatech International LLC
SUE
Veolia
Ecolab Inc.
Ovivo
Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited
Ecologix Environmental Systems, LLC
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Activated Sludge,
Sludge Treatment
By application :
Municipal,
Industrial
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
