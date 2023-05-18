Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market Disruptions in 2023 How to Stay Ahead of the Curve

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market to reach $$ by 2030. Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market is valued $$ in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Electronic bill presentation and payment is a method which allows bill payment to be created, delivered and paid online remotely anywhere from the world. The Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP)market is being driven due to the adoption of contactless payments, use of EBPP platforms for making utility payment. Additionally, the increased use of notebooks, mobile and laptops with fast internet speed is expected to boost the market in the forecasted period. In January 2018, Visa introduced a wallet card with features such as capacity to access multiple cards like magnetic strip based, contactless on card display that allows consumer to access account information such as coupons or alerts. However, the presence of coordination problem in the EBPP can hinder the market.

The regional analysis of the Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the increased use of internet and smartphones which has helped in smooth online payments. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to the adoption by vendors and billers in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ACI Worldwide

Bottomline Technologies

Communications Data Group Inc.

CSG Systems International Inc

CyberSource Corporation

eBillingHub

ebpSource Limited

Enterprise jBilling Software Ltd

Fidelity Information Services (FIS)

Fiserv Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Electronic Bill Presentment

Electronic Bill Payment

Electronic Bill Posting

By Provider:

Billers

Consumers

Bill Consolidator

Banks and financial Institutions

By industry:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and telecom

Retail

Education

Media and entertainment

Manufacturing

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World