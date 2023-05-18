Mosquito Repellent Market Entry Strategies for Investors in 2023

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Mosquito Repellent Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Mosquito Repellent Market to reach USD 6.0 Billion by 2027. Global Mosquito Repellent Market is valued approximately at USD 4.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The increase in global population, migration to urban areas from rural places, and development of rural villages to suburban areas have caused mosquitoes to move from rural to urban areas and adapt to their changing ecosystem. Increasing prevalence of mosquito borne diseases and cost-effective solution to keep mosquitoes away, are the factors which are driving the growth of Mosquito Repellent market. Furthermore, increasing development on herbal and natural mosquito repellents will be anticipating the growth of market in forecasted period. For instance: In 2019, SC Johnson a key market player in mosquito repellent has introduced spatial innovation in repellent which will help to minimize chances of malaria. However, government policies to control impact such as pest control may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Global Mosquito Repellent market analysis on basis of region which includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to large demand of mosquito repellent as the population is high and also, due to rising awareness in the region. Whereas North America is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increasing cases of illness due to growing mosquito population in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

SC Johnson & Son, Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

BASF SE

Natura & Co Holding SA

3M Company

Dabur India Ltd.

Jyothy Labs Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Coil

Spray

Cream & Oil

Vaporizer

Mat

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Independent Stores

Online

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World