Exoskeleton Market Huge Gains Projected for Market Over Next 7-Year Period

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Exoskeleton Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Exoskeleton Market to reach USD 4872.7 billion by 2027. Global Exoskeleton Market is valued at approximately USD 341.3 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 46.2 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Exoskeleton Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to high purchasing power of patients, growing geriatric population, and presence of public and private organizations in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increase in the population of elderly and disabled persons in APAC, especially in China and Japan

Major market player included in this report are:

Cyberdyne Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings

Rewalk Robotics

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Bioservo Technologies AB

Gogoa Mobility Robots

Rehab-Robotics Company Limited

Bioness Inc.

B-Temia Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Treatment Type:

Rehabilitation

Augmentation

By Body Part Type:

Upper Body

Lower Body

By Product Type:

Stationary

Mobile

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World