Asia Pacific Digital Identity Solutions Market Preparing for the Future of Market Size: Trends and Forecasts for Business Success | Jumio, NEC Corporation, OneLogin, Precise Biometrics AB

The most recent research report on “Asia Pacific Digital Identity Solutions Market” was published by Report Ocean. A dedicated study was conducted to offer advanced insights into crucial aspects of the market. The report presents a comprehensive analysis using established methodologies and techniques, presenting information in the form of graphs and charts for enhanced comprehension. Advanced technology and integrated approaches were utilized to ensure the production of high-quality results for this report on “Asia Pacific Digital Identity Solutions Market”.

Asia Pacific digital identity solutions market will grow by 18.6% annually with a total addressable market cap of $201,418.1 million over 2023-2032, owing to rising identity and authentication frauds, digitization trend with increased integration of biometrics in smartphones, and increased focus on enhanced end-to-end customer experience.Highlighted with 97 tables and 65 figures, this 199-page report ?Asia Pacific Digital Identity Solutions Market 2022-2032 by Offering (Hardware, Software, IDaaS), Technology (Biometrics, Non-Biometrics), Authentication Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a holistic research of the entire Asia Pacific digital identity solutions market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

? Market Structure

? Growth Drivers

? Restraints and Challenges

? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

? Porter?s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify digital identity solutions market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Technology, Authentication Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AU10TIX

Avanade Inc.

Akamai Technologies

BioID Technology

Daon, Inc.

Duo Security (Cisco)

DXC Technology Company

Fingerprint Cards Ab

ForgeRock

GB Group plc (GBG)

Gemalto NV (Thales Group)

IDEMIA France SAS

ImageWare Systems Inc.

IriTech Inc.

Jumio

NEC Corporation

OneLogin

Precise Biometrics AB

Refinitiv

Samsung SDS

SmilePass Ltd.

TelosID

Telus

Tessi

Verisec

Vintegris Tech

Based on Offering

? Hardware

? Software

? Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS)

Based on Technology

? Biometrics

o Fingerprint Recognition

o Facial Recognition

o Iris Recognition

o Voice Recognition

o Palm/Hand Recognition

o Other Biometric Identities

? Non-Biometrics

Based on Authentication Type

? Single-Factor Authentication

? Multi-Factor Authentication

o Two-Factor Authentication

o Three-Factor Authentication

o Four-Factor Authentication

Based on Deployment Mode

? On-Premises Solutions

? Cloud-based Solutions

? Hybrid Solutions

Based on Organization Size

? Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

? Large Enterprises

Based on Industry Vertical

? Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

? Government and Public Service

? Retail and Ecommerce

? Media and Entertainment

? Manufacturing

? Healthcare

? IT and Telecom

? Energy and Utilities

? Cryptocurrency

? Other Industry Verticals

Geographically

? Japan

? China

? South Korea

? Australia

? India

? Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Technology, Authentication Type, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global digital identity solutions market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

