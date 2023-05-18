North America Advanced IC Substrates Market Power of Anticipation: Preparing for the Future of Market Size Growth | Unimicron Corporation, Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd., Zhuhai ACCESS Semiconductor

The most recent research report on “North America Advanced IC Substrates Market ” was published by Report Ocean. A dedicated study was conducted to offer advanced insights into crucial aspects of the market. The report presents a comprehensive analysis using established methodologies and techniques, presenting information in the form of graphs and charts for enhanced comprehension. Advanced technology and integrated approaches were utilized to ensure the production of high-quality results for this report on “North America Advanced IC Substrates Market ”.

North America advanced IC substrates market is projected to grow by 6.8% annually in the forecast period and reach $1,919.2 million by 2031, driven by the rising adoption of advanced substrates in manufacturing of electronics, the increasing prevalence and functionality of consumer electronic products such as smart devices and smart wearables, and the increasing penetration of advanced technologies such as 5G and IoT connected devices.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Highlighted with 51 tables and 46 figures, this 125-page report ?North America Advanced IC Substrates Market 2022-2031 by Packaging Type (FC BGA, FC CSP, Others), Material Type (Rigid, Flex, Ceramic), Manufacturing Method (SP, AP, MSAP), Bonding Technology (Wire Bonding, FC Bonding, TAB), Application (Mobile and Consumer Electronics, Automotive and Transportation, IT and Telecom, Others), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America advanced IC substrates market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2021-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2031 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

? Market Structure

? Growth Drivers

? Restraints and Challenges

? Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

? Porter?s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify advanced IC substrates market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Packaging Type, Material Type, Manufacturing Method, Bonding Technology, Application, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

ASE Group

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

Fujitsu Ltd.

IBIDEN Co., Ltd.

Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp.

Korea Circuit Co., Ltd.

KYOCERA Corporation

LG Innotek Co., Ltd.

Nan Ya PCB Co., Ltd. (Nan Ya Plastics Corporation)

Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech

Shinko Electric Industries Co., Ltd.

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.

STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd. (JCET GROUP CO. LTD)

TTM Technologies Inc.

Unimicron Corporation

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.

Zhuhai ACCESS Semiconductor

Based on Packaging Type

? FC BGA

? FC CSP

? Other Packaging Types

Based on Material Type

? Rigid Integrated Circuit Substrate

? Flex Integrated Circuit Substrate

? Ceramic Integrated Circuit Substrate

By Manufacturing Method

? Subtraction Process (SP)

? Addition Process (AP)

? Modified Semi-additive Process (MSAP)

By Bonding Technology

? Wire Bonding

? FC Bonding

? Tape Automated Bonding (TAB)

By Application

? Mobile and Consumer Electronics

? Automotive and Transportation

? IT and Telecom

? Other Applications

Geographically

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Packaging Type, Material Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.

