MFTPaaS Market Size Is Set To Fly High In Years To Come | IBM Corporation, CA Technologies

Global MFTPaaS Market Size study, by Service Type (System-Centric File Transfer, People-Centric File Transfer, Extreme File Transfer) By End Use Industries (Government, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, IT & Telecommunication, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028Global MFTPaaS Market is valued approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. MFTPaaS is the term used to describe an MFT cloud service, also referred to as cloud Managed File Transfer (MFT).

MFTPaaS allows data to be transferred in a controlled, secure manner, both inside and outside of an organization. It ensures data security, compliance, and business efficiency, with the added benefits of the cloud. Growing adoption of cloud computing services and rising technological advancements in B2B segment are key drivers for the growth of MFTPaaS Market.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

For instance, according to global database management company Statista- as of 2020, the worldwide public cloud computing Market is estimated at USD 314 billion and as per projections the Market is expected to reach an estimated USD 482 billion in 2022. Also, in October 2021, Coviant Software, Texas based provider of secure file transfer and OpenPGP software has released its Diplomat MFT SFTP Server, engineered to support automated, secure file transfers for sensitive and regulated data. Also, with globally rising risk of cyber-attacks and increasing adoption of advanced technologies like IOT, big Data etc. In post covid era, the adoption & demand for MFTPaaS is likely to increase the Market growth during the forecast period. However, high initial setup cost of MFTPaaS and slow penetration rate from small and medium size enterprises are some of the facts that impedes the growth of the Market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global MFTPaaS Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of Market share owing to growing adoption of new advanced technologies such as IoT, 3D printing, and big data technologies in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing penetration of global Market players and rising technological advancements in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the MFTPaaS Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major Market player included in this report are:

IBM Corporation

CA Technologies

Oracle Corporation

Axway Software

Citrix ShareFile

Accellion

Software AG

Wipro Ltd.

Coviant Software

Saison Information System

The objective of the study is to define Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro Markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the Market are explained below:

By Service Type:

System-Centric File Transfer

People-Centric File Transfer

Extreme File Transfer

By End Use Industries:

Government

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

IT & Telecommunication

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

