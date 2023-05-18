Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market Size Is Set To Fly High In Years To Come | Novartis AG, Biogen

Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market is valued at approximately USD 3.88 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is a type of genetic disease that gradually destroys motor neurons that are the spinal cord and nerve cells in the brain stem.

It also affects vital skeletal muscle activity including breathing, walking, speaking, and swallowing, which leads to muscle weakness and atrophy. The growing awareness regarding novel therapies, rising government support, coupled with increasing healthcare expenditure is primary factors that are fostering market growth across the globe.

Request For a Free Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6832

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The prevalence of spinal muscular atrophy is on the rise which is directly associated with the market demand across the globe. The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) estimates that approximately 1 in 10,000 people worldwide suffer with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Likewise, according to the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation, the condition is expected to affect 1 in every 6,000 to 10,000 newborns worldwide.

Therefore, the growing incidences of the disorder are actively contributing to market demand, which, in turn, fosters the growth of the market. Moreover, the introduction of new product with high efficacies, as well as growing R&D investments are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the high costs associated with the approved products and the dearth of skilled professionals are restricting the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing spending on treatment products and the rising incidence of SMA disorders among the population.

Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising target populations, increasing expenditure on healthcare services, and geographic expansion of key players in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Biogen

Novartis AG

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Cytokinetics

Scholar Rock, Inc.

PTC Therapeutics

NMD PHARMA A/S

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

Request To Download Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6832

In January 2022, Biogen and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., declare that the companies entered into licensing agreement with the aim of developing another experimental drug BIIB115 (an antisense oligonucleotide) to cure of patients with SMA. BIIB115 is an experimental preclinical-stage drug. The objective of this agreement is to expand Biogen’s SMA drug portfolio.

In May 2019, Novartis AG announced that its Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) received an approval from the U.S. FDA for the first and only gene therapy for pediatric patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Global Spinal Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Disease Type, Distribution Channel, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Nusinersen

Onasemnogen Abeparvovec

By Disease Type:

Type 1 SMA

Type 2 SMA

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Download Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6832

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6832

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com

APAC Electric Vehicle Market

Electric Two & Three-Wheeler Market

Electric Vehicle (EV) Transmission Market

Third-Party Logistics Market

Tugboat Charter Services Market

Automotive Premium Audio System Market

Truck-Bus Tires Market

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

Third-Party Logistics Market

Tugboat Charter Services Market