New Taipei man digs hole in wall to steal from jeweler

Suspect rents property next to jewelry shop, disguises hole-digging as 'renovations'

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/18 19:41
A crime scene investigator inspects a hole dug by a man who used it to steal from the jewelry store next door.

A crime scene investigator inspects a hole dug by a man who used it to steal from the jewelry store next door. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man is wanted after stealing from a jewelry store by renting the property next door and digging a hole in the wall.

UDN reported that the man, suspected to be a 49-year-old surnamed Tsai (蔡), in mid-April allegedly paid a landlord NT$10,000 (US$325) to rent a store in Luzhou, New Taipei City. He promised to sign a lease agreement after he finished “renovating” the place.

He then posted a message on the front door of the property that read, “Renovations ongoing in preparation business between May 4 and 31. We apologize if we disturb your activities.”

Having set up, Tsai allegedly brought in tools and dug a hole in the wall on the second floor, the other side of which was the jewelry store’s storage room. When the jewelry store owner noticed the small hole and asked Tsai about it, Tsai reportedly claimed he was building a safe.

On early Wednesday morning (May 17) at around 4 a.m., Tsai allegedly dug the hole wider, reaching 90 centimeters on each side, and entered the jewelry store. He took over 100 items of gold and silver jewelry worth more than NT$1 million.

At 10 a.m., the jewelry store owner found the mess in the store and reported it to the police. The police identified Tsai, who has multiple records of theft, as the suspect after tracking him on surveillance footage.

A man surnamed Tsai allegedly emptied the jewelry store. (CNA photo)

The hole in the wall measures 90 centimeters on each side. (CNA photo)
theft
jewelry
jewelry store
jewel heist
New Taipei

