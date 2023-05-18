Blue Bottle Coffee Perfects The At-Home Iced Latte With The Introduction Of Craft Instant Espresso

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 18 May 2023 - Blue Bottle Coffee announces its latest innovation and first soluble espresso product - Craft Instant Coffee Espresso will be available in Blue Bottle Coffee Hong Kong starting from 20 May. Removing the need for machines and brewing expertise, Blue Bottle's Craft Instant Espresso makes enjoying delicious cafe-quality espresso drinks anywhere effortless, instantly brings the meticulous quality of Blue Bottle espresso into your home.





Born from years of exploration, research and development, Blue Bottle's custom process developed with its in-house coffee roasting and brewing expertise captures the true essence of coffee. In developing Craft Instant Espresso, Blue Bottle set out to provide guests with a simple and convenient way to craft quality iced lattes - one of the brand's most popular cafe drinks - at home with just (alt) milk and a spoon. The result is an instant-based iced latte that Blue Bottle quality assurance experts consistently rate at or above traditional iced espresso lattes in blind taste tests. In addition to the canned version for home use, Blue Bottle Coffee also offers a portable package to enjoy quality coffee wherever you go.



To develop Craft Instant Espresso, Blue Bottle brought its 20 years of experience in sourcing, roasting and brewing to reimagine the end-to-end process of creating instant coffee. Blue Bottle focused on two key processes to make its instant espresso: extraction and drying. Taking a gentle approach to extracting by using milder temperatures and pressure, and treating the coffee more delicately and as purely as possible, the quality of the output improved exponentially. Blue Bottle also lengthened the freeze-drying process, which results in a higher quality product and ultimately a better-tasting cup.



The details of Craft Instant Espresso:

Craft Instant Espresso Multiserve ｜ 48g

Make heavenly iced or hot lattes in seconds, anywhere life leads you. At home, your in-laws, an Airbnb getaway—whenever you crave a Blue Bottle cafe-quality espresso drink. Our custom process transforms exceptional craft coffee into aromatic crystals with the dimension and richness of espresso. Consistently delicious lattes couldn't be simpler to brew. Jar includes 12 servings.



HK$298



Craft Instant Espresso Single Serve ｜Five Individual Sachets

Make heavenly iced or hot lattes in seconds, anywhere life leads you. At home, your in-laws', an Airbnb getaway—whenever you crave a Blue Bottle cafe-quality espresso drink. Our custom process transforms exceptional craft coffee into aromatic crystals with the dimension and richness of espresso. Consistently delicious lattes couldn't be simpler to brew. Includes five individual sachets.



HK$132



Craft Instant Espresso and Cupping Spoon Set

A set guaranteed to delight coffee connoisseurs: a 48 gram jar of Craft Instant Espresso for making consistently delicious lattes in seconds, plus our Blue Bottle Cupping Spoon, which doubles as a handsome dose measurement tool.



HK$428 (Spoon | HK$150)



Shop Detail:

Central Café

38 Lyndhurst Terrace

08:00 – 18:00 (mon-sun)



IFC Café

Shop 3077, 3/F,

International Finance Centre

08:00–19:00 (mon-fri)

10:00–19:00 (sat, sun & PHs)



Wan Chai Café

15 St. Francis Street, Wan Chai

08:00 -21:00 (mon-sun)



Hashtag: #BlueBottle





https://www.facebook.com/bluebottlecoffeehongkong

https://www.instagram.com/bluebottlecoffeehongkong/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Blue Bottle

Blue Bottle Coffee was founded by James Freeman in Oakland, California, in 2002 with a simple yet revolutionary idea: to serve delicious coffee, roasted fresh and brewed to order, sourced from the finest, sustainable coffee farms. Today, we are a global brand with a network of cafes in the U.S. and Asia driven by our dedication to Kaizen (True Quality), Essential Design, Omotenashi (Spirit of Hospitality) and Creative 'Blending.' As the leader in specialty coffee, we seek to inspire coffee lovers everywhere to experience the best of what coffee has to offer - from 'seed to cup to culture.' Follow Blue Bottle on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, or visit bluebottlecoffee.com for more information.

