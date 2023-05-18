Alexa
Taiwan Coast Guard nabs Chinese ship loaded with eels

Interception takes place near outlying island of Dongyin, operators could face fine of up to NT$600,000

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/18 16:42
Taiwan's Coast Guard escorts a Chinese ship suspected of illegal fishing to port in Matsu Wednesday. (CNA, CGA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coast Guard escorted a Chinese fishing trawler into port after 74.5 kilograms of eel were discovered on board near the outlying island of Dongyin, reports said Thursday (May 18).

Fishing waters are off limits for Chinese ships near the island, the northernmost location controlled by Taiwan, just off the coast of China’s province of Fujian. Dongyin forms part of Lienchiang County, which also includes Matsu.

The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) located the Xia Xia Hu Shui 0323 in the forbidden waters around noon Wednesday (May 17), the Liberty Times reported. Inspectors found the eels allegedly fished illegally in the area, and ordered the crew to throw their catch into the sea.

The CGA also decided to have the ship taken to Matsu’s Nangan Port. Three patrol vessels escorted the Chinese trawler on the 60-kilometer, six-hour journey.

The ship might be confiscated, or the operators fined between NT$300,000 (US$9,750) and NT$600,000, the report said. The five crew members were being held under observation in Matsu.

According to the CGA, ships sailing through restricted areas will be found and intercepted, with illegal actions to be punished by law. Over the past few years, the CGA has stopped numerous ships suspected of involvement in the smuggling of illegal drugs, fishing in restricted waters, and conducting illegal dredging near Taiwan.
