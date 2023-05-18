LEGOLAND® School Challenge 2023 Opens to ASEAN Countries, Calls for Students to Build Cities of The Future

Students from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines to compete for recognition & attractive prizes worth SGD30,000 from LEGOLAND® Malaysia Resort

JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 18 May 2023 - LEGOLANDSchool Challenge (the "Competition"), created and organised by LEGOLANDMalaysia Resort, is back in its second iteration.This year, LEGOLAND School Challenge expands its region to include students from ASEAN countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines.Open to students from 7 to 12 and 13 to 17 years old in two categories, the Competition aims to unleash their imagination to create worlds of their dreams with LEGO. The theme for this year's competition isSchools and winning teams will be credited, and entries will be displayed at LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort.LEGOLAND School Challenge is created based on LEGO's DNA of learning through play. The Competition hopes to instill a lifelong learning mindset through STEM approach that reinforces teamwork, critical thinking, problem-solving and self-confidence."Last year, the inaugural LEGOLAND School Challenge received participation from over 205 groups from schools in Malaysia. We are encouraged by the support. This year, we have expanded to include schools from the region," shares Mr. CS Lim, Divisional Director, LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort. "We are confident that play has the power to change lives and that LEGOLAND School Challenge can inspire our builders of tomorrow to see a future they can shape."Supported by the Ministry of Education Malaysia (MoE), LEGOLAND School Challenge is now recognised as a part of the official extracurricular program in Malaysia.The Competition is also made possible by Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), Johor Tourism, Johor State Education Department, and Iskandar Investment Berhad (IIB).Cities of The Future7 to 12, and 13 to 17 years oldNow till 26 May 202319 June to 7 July 2023Visit official LEGOLAND School Challenge webpage to register Hashtag: #LEGOLANDMalaysia #LSC2023

About LEGOLAND® Malaysia Resort

LEGOLAND® Malaysia Resort brings together a LEGOLAND Theme Park, Water Park, Hotel and SEA LIFE in one LEGO® themed location. It is the ideal family holiday destination with more than 80 hands-on rides, slides, shows, and attractions. It is the first of its kind in Asia that offers comprehensive adventure, education, and fun for either an action-packed day trip or a short break destination ideal for families with kids aged 2 to 12 years old.



The Theme Park is divided into eight themed areas containing thrilling rides, exciting LEGO workshops, awe-inspiring Miniland where Asia's interesting landscapes, countries and landmarks are recreated in miniature made with more than 30 million LEGO bricks. The Water Park is the largest LEGOLAND Water Park in Asia which features 20 unique slides, waves, wade pools, interactive water-play structure and Build-A-Raft River.



LEGOLAND Hotel Malaysia is the first LEGO themed hotel in Asia. Choose your preferred theme room at a hotel all equipped with LEGO theming elements, giving you choices to be trained like a NINJA, playing pirate, commanding a Kingdom or embarking on an adventure option. All rooms include a king-sized bed for parents and a separate private sleeping area for 3 kids. Participate in our in-room treasure hunt activity and stand a chance to win cool LEGO gifts.



SEA LIFE is the world's largest international aquarium brand with more than 50 outlets in the world and it is the latest addition to LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort. This attraction will immerse all guests in an intimate and interactive journey underneath the waves. All visitors will have chance to enjoy up-close experiences with sea creatures and be inspired to learn more about our blue planet's invaluable natural marine assets through magical storytelling, interactive displays and hands-on encounters. SEA LIFE Malaysia has more than 25 display tanks in 11 habitat zones featuring 13,000 amazing sea creatures. The Malaysian Rainforest is one of the unique exhibit zones featuring local creatures in Malaysia. Don't miss this special zone where you can never find it in other SEA LIFE attractions.



