Taiwan sends delegation to Paraguay following general election

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Yui (俞大㵢) is in Paraguay, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said during a routine press conference Thursday (May 18) morning.

Deputy Director-General of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs Chang Tzu-hsin (張自信) said that Yui was sent to Paraguay to congratulate President Mario Abdo Benitez and President-elect Santiago Pena on behalf of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). He was to thank Benitez for his steadfast support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.

The trip follows the general election, held on April 30, which saw the ruling Colorado Party remain in power. Prior to the election results, there was concern in Taipei that Paraguay could switch diplomatic recognition to Beijing, as the opposition candidate, Efrain Alegre, pledged to do so in order to boost trade.

With Pena in office, Taiwan-Paraguay ties remain stable for now.

Following a meeting with Yui, Abdo tweeted that Paraguay continues “to consolidate the strategic alliance that has yielded significant results for the country” under his administration.

On Wednesday, Yui hosted a luncheon for Pena, during which the deputy foreign minister invited him to visit Taiwan to exchange views on issues of mutual concern, and explore potential cooperation and exchanges between the two countries, MOFA said in a press release.

Yui, who arrived in Paraguay on Wednesday, will also visit a chocolate factory and inspect a joint project promoting women's empowerment before departing on Friday.

“Taiwan and Paraguay have shared a strong and friendly relationship for over 65 years, with frequent high-level visits between the two countries,” MOFA said. The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1957.