Taiwan Taoyuan Airport Terminal 1 experiences power outage

Security scanners, ticket sensors affected and Cathay Pacific flight delayed

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/18 14:53
File photo of interior of Taoyuan Airport. 

File photo of interior of Taoyuan Airport.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A terminal at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Thursday (May 18) suffered a power outage that led to a nearly 20-minute delay for a Cathay Pacific flight.

Passengers were unable to swipe their tickets to enter customs and the security screening machines also shut down due to a loss of power. The airport's maintenance office said on the Taoyuan International Airport Corporation (TIAC) website that a "system abnormality" occurred at 10:27 a.m. in Terminal 1.

The TIAC said that it dispatched personnel to inspect equipment and determine the cause of the power losses. It was found the power outage was caused by a blown fuse.

The corporation activated the backup circuit for the power supply. At 10:40 a.m., the power recovery operation was completed and security x-ray scanning machines and ticket sensors resumed operations.

The power outage briefly affected the entry and exit of passengers through customs and caused Cathay Pacific Flight CX489 to be delayed for 18 minutes. The TIAC apologized for "causing inconvenience to passengers" and pledged to strengthen inspection and maintenance protocols.
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport
Taoyuan Airport
Terminal 1
power outage
blackout
Cathay Pacific Airways

