Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market Size Is Expected To Grow From US$ Billion In 2023 To US$ In 2031

The Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market is split by Type and application. For the period 2023-2032, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Segment Type [2′-FL & 3-FL, Sialyllactose, LNT & LNnT] and Application [Infant Formula, Functional Food & Beverages, Food/Medical Supplements, Others] in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified markets.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ 296 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market will register a 17.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 562.6 million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Abbott

Inbiose

Glycom

Chr. Hansen (Jennewein)

Elicityl SA

ZuChem

Dextra Laboratories

