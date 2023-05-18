Alexa
Coldplay adds 2nd show in Taiwan's Kaohsiung on Nov. 12

Ticket sales for both concerts start at 12 p.m. on May 18

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/18 11:42
(Live Nation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The British rock group Coldplay has added a second performance in Kaohsiung slated for Nov. 12, with ticket sales for both shows starting at 12 p.m. on Thursday (May 18).

At 1 p.m. on Wednesday (May 17), concert organizer Live Nation Taiwan said on its Facebook page that a second Coldplay show in Kaohsiung had been added. At the same time, the band on its Twitter account said that because of "incredible demand," it will be holding a second concert on Nov. 12.

On May 9, Live Nation initially announced on its Facebook page that the band would perform on Nov. 11. It has been six years since Coldplay last performed in Taiwan.

The band said in its Wednesday Twitter post that Live Nation Taiwan member presales for the Nov. 11 concert were now closed. It added that the general sale for both the Nov. 11 and 12 shows starts at 12 p.m. on Thursday (May 18).

Both concerts will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Kaoshiung National Stadium. Tickets can be purchased on the tixcraft website.
Coldplay
Coldplay Kaohsiung
concert
Kaohsiung

