Legislative speaker invites US lawmakers to 2 events in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said on Wednesday (May 17) that he went to the U.S. in order to invite Congress members to two events in Taiwan as well as deliver a speech at the Hudson Institute.

Accompanied by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃), People First Party Legislator Andy Chiu (邱臣遠), and New Power Party Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智), You said he invited U.S. lawmakers to the Taiwan Religious Freedom Summit, which is scheduled to take place from Sept. 7-8, and the Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum, which will run from Jan. 18-19 next year, per Liberty Times.

The legislative speaker met with more than 30 U.S. congresspeople, including Representatives Michael McCaul and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a press release, McCaul said he was grateful to have met with You and that he looked forward to “strengthening our critical partnership and defending democracy on the world stage.”

The two talked about the significance of U.S.-Taiwan relations, U.S. support for Taiwan’s democracy, a potential tax agreement, and fast-tracking military sales to Taiwan, per the press release.

Pelosi tweeted that she had discussed U.S. support for Taiwan’s democracy and China’s human rights abuses with You.

Additionally, You met with former NBA player and political activist Enes Freedom on Wednesday, who said he supported Taiwan during his NBA career and has been vocal about how to keep Taiwan free “since day one.”

“The relationship between America and Taiwan is getting stronger and stronger every day. I think it is important for me to show my support to the people of Taiwan and also President Tsai,” Freedom said. “Taiwan is free and we should keep it free,” he added.

You told reporters his trip was a success. It is evident that the Taiwan representative office and the Taiwan government have been maintaining good communication and working hard to ensure progress in Taiwan-U.S. relations, he said.

In his speech at the Hudson Institute, the legislative speaker warned that China intends to use Taiwan as a stepping stone to become a global hegemonic power. “The CCP (Chinese Communist Party) wants to see the East rise and the West decline,” he said.

He also stressed that protecting Taiwan is in the interest of the global public.

On Monday (May 15), You had a meeting with members of the House committee on China, during which the two sides discussed how the U.S. and Taiwan can enhance bilateral relations through economic exchanges and security cooperation, as well as how Congress can assist Taiwan in countering aggression from the CCP.

You previously visited the U.S. in February to attend the International Religious Freedom and the U.S. National Prayer Breakfast. He has been promoting Taiwanese parliamentary diplomacy in recent years to deepen ties with allies and like-minded partners without provoking China.

He has traveled to France, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, and other European nations to meet with his counterparts and garner support for Taiwan.