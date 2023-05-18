France recognizes Taiwan's value to WHO

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's participation in international organizations would bring “added value,” French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said during a senate hearing on Wednesday (May 17).

When asked by Vice-Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Senator Joel Guerriau, whether she or Minister of State for Foreign Trade Oliver Becht planned to visit Taiwan in the future, Colonna said that France supports Taiwan’s participation “in certain specialized international organizations,” including the World Health Organization, per CNA.

However, she said this does not mean recognizing Taiwan as a nation. The foreign minister added she has no plans to visit Taiwan and that it would be inappropriate to do so.

Commenting on France-Taiwan relations, Colonna said, "Our relationship with Taiwan is of high quality, longstanding, and continuously developing in the fields of economy, culture, and parliament, but it is not a diplomatic relationship."

Colonna reiterated France’s support for the status quo and opposition to unilateral changes in the Taiwan Strait, especially through the use of force. "France also ensures that the basic principles of international law are respected, including a certain degree of freedom of navigation in the Taiwan Strait," she said.

Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron faced major backlash after expressing reluctance to be drawn into a Taiwan Strait conflict. In response, Colonna said France maintains a "one China" policy, while strengthening ties with Taiwan in multiple areas such as economy, industry, and technology, and called on China to "adopt a behavior appropriate to that of a responsible great power."