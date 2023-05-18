TCL to Host Asia-Pacific Launch Event, Located for the First time in Bangkok, Thailand

TCL will present its brand-new 2023 product range including, Mini LED QLED TVs, Domestic Appliances, designed to inspire.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 18 May 2023 - TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, is excited to announce its Asia-Pacific launch event, to be held on 25May, 2023, at the exclusive Centara Grand at Centralworld in the city of Bangkok, Thailand. This will be the first time TCL has hosted a launch event within whole Asia-Pacific region, and the brand plans to announce a number of significant updates, including its business roadmap for 2023 and an exciting line up of innovative new products, including TCL's 2023 latest TV line up and smart home technologies.Renowned for its visionary approach to inspire greatness through the power of technology, TCL will proudly debut its brand-new 2023 product range including, Mini LED QLED TVs, air conditioner and other domestic appliances to the region. Ever-evolving alongside its customers, TCL's latest advancements will help us live smarter, healthier, more seamlessly connected lives. In line with its brand signature, "Inspire Greatness", TCL will illustrate its vision to create technology for a better future that brings people together through outstanding industrial and aesthetic design, intuitive user experience, and sustainable manufacturing materials and practises.TCL also understands the ability access to innovative technology has to expand imaginations and ignite passions for its millions of consumers all over the world. Alongside its extensive new product range, TCL will also offer integral ESG updates and sustainability commitments as well as present highlights from its Global IP portfolio, to further inspire audiences in the region and beyond.Hashtag: #TCL

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leader in the global television industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. TCL specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.