Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Size Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | IBM Corporation, Solve.Care

Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market is valued at approximately USD 1.19 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 68.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Blockchain refers to a distributed database or ledger that is shared among the nodes of a computer network. In Healthcare industry, blockchain is used for maintaining and exchange of patient data through hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmacy firms, and physicians. Moreover, it also has applications in efficient management of pharmaceuticals’ supply chain and shipping process.

The decentralized nature of blockchain technology enables efficient and secure transactions of patient data between doctors, hospitals, pharmacists and anyone else involved in treatment. The growing incidences of information leaks and data breaches and increasing need for efficient health data management systems as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing incidences pertaining to data breaches and information leaks are contributing to the growth of Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market.

Request For a Free Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6838

For instance, according to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) estimates – in 2019, healthcare industry reported around 2013 data breaches in more than 86 countries. In addition, in 2019, around 41.2 million healthcare records were exposed, stolen, or illegally disclosed in 505 healthcare data breaches. Moreover, in March 2021, a ransomware attack resulted in EHR outages in around 400 Universal Healthcare Services and caused an estimated loss of USD 67 million in recovery cost and revenue loss. Also, growing advancements in AI and ML technologies and rising emergence of e-health services would create lucrative growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period. However, lack of a common set of standards stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players and rising digitization in healthcare sector coupled with increasing incidences of data breaches. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising penetration of e-health services, growing development of healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

IBM Corporation

PATIENTORY INC.

Guardtime

iSolve LLC

Solve.Care

Oracle

Change Healthcare

BurstIQ

Medicalchain SA

Blockpharma

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Aetna, Anthem, Healthcare Service Corporation (HCSC), PNC Bank and IBM announced a new collaboration for the design and development of a blockchain ecosystem for the healthcare industry.

Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Report Scope:

Request To Download Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6838

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Network Type, Application, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Network Type

Private

Public

Others

By Application

Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability

Claims Adjudication & Billing

Supply Chain Management

Clinical Trials & eConsent

Others

By End-user

Providers

Payers

Biopharmaceutical & Medical Device Companies

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Request For a Free Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6838

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6838

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com