IV Tubing Sets & Accessories Market Size To See Booming Growth | Braun Medical Inc., Zyno Medical LLC

The global IV Tubing Sets & Accessories Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. IV Tubing Sets & Accessories are used in dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and specialized medication delivery of patients.

It has major applications across IV tubing sets such as precise and accurate drug delivery, improved medication, and faster rate. The IV Tubing Sets & Accessories market is expanding because of factors such as the rising natality rate and risk of malnutrition in the forecast period

According to Statista in 2022, the birth rate in India stays unchanged at around 17.44 live births per 1,000 inhabitants from past three to four years.

Also, according to the report published by the CDC in 2018, coronary heart disease is the most common application of cardiovascular disease and more than 370,000 people die every year in U.S. Thus, with the rising incidences of chronic disorders the market is expected to grow in the coming years. Whereas rising government initiatives and strategic initiatives by market players create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, stringent regulatory framework hampers the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global IV Tubing Sets & Accessories Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing adoption of innovative healthcare technologies, growing prevalence of diseases. Whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, incidences of chronic disorders in the forecast period

Major market players included in this report are:

Braun Medical Inc.

Zyno Medical LLC

Nipro

Polymedicure

Baxter International

ICU Medical

Fresenius Kabi

Hospira Inc

BD (CareFusion)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2019: Scripps Health signed an agreement with ICU Medical, Inc. This agreement helped the company to purchase latter’s IV consumables and solutions, and ICU Medical MedNet IV medication safety software-based Plum 360 infusion system

Global IV Tubing Sets & Accessories Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Application, End-user, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Primary IV Tubing Sets

Secondary IV Tubing Sets

IV Tubing Accessories

Extension IV Tubing Sets

Others

By Application:

Central Venous Catheter Placement

Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Insertion

PICC Line Insertion

By End-user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

