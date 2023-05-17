Safety Eyewear Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market | Kimberly-Clark Corp., Bolle Safety

Global Safety Eyewear Market is valued at approximately USD 3.74 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Safety eyewear is a type of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) used to protect the eyes of workers. Safety glasses serve as a barrier to shield the eyes from any foreign objects that cause injury or irritation.

The imposition of stringent norms by the regulatory bodies, coupled with the flourishing growth of the various end-use verticals are fueling the market demand around the world.

The rising cases of eye injury during work or job is acting as a catalyzing factor for the growth of the global market. According to The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), it is estimated that there are more than 2,000 U.S. workers every day affected by job-related eye injuries that need medical treatment. In addition, The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) stated that approximately 70% of eye injuries are occurred because of flying or falling objects or sparks striking the eye. Accordingly, the rising incidences of eye injury during work are fueling the demand for safety eyewear to prevent eye injuries, thus, in turn, bolstering market growth.

Request For a Free Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6833

Moreover, the rising introduction of customized safety eyewear, as well as the rising number of strategic initiatives by the key market players are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the introduction of substandard products from unregulated markets and the lack of awareness across underdeveloped or developing countries are challenging market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Safety Eyewear Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the execution of a strict regulatory framework related to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and occupational safety, along with the presence of chief market players such as Pyramex Safety Products LLC, Kimberly-Clark Corp., 3M, etc. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the growing awareness the product adoption, rapid industrialization, as well as increasing initiatives by the key players and regulatory bodies in the regional market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

MCR Safety

Honeywell International, Inc.

UVEX Winter Holding GmbH & Co., KG

Medop SA

3M Company

Bolle Safety

Radians, Inc.

Pyramex Safety Products LLC

Gateway Safety, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

Request To Download Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6833

In August 2022, UVEX announced the introduction of its uvex-i range of safety eyewear that presents protection for workers against many types of workplace hazards. The new eyewear offers large, flat lenses for an unrestricted field of vision with a wide range of side shield for extra protection from hazards. The product uses renewable raw materials from the castor oil plant and energy from biomass sources to produce this range of eyewear

In July 2022, Bolle Safety declared the introduction of Comfort Sense Perception- a new high-clarity lens that provides protection to workers almost in all conditions. It presents better sight, visual comfort, and definition. Also, the technology safeguards the eyes while enhancing eyesight in all light-sensitive scenarios such as glares, UV, welding gas, LED, and low contrast.

In April 2022, Honeywell unveiled that the company acquire Norcross Safety Products LLC, a manufacturer of PPE for approximately, USD 1.2 billion. The aim of this acquisition is to expand the company’s safety equipment portfolio for fire service, industrial protection, and other worker segments.

Global Safety Eyewear Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Application,Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also cater detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Prescription

Non-prescription

By Application:

Oil & Gas

Construction

Mining

Industrial Manufacturing

Military

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Download Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6833

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6833

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com