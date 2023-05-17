AI In Medical Imaging Market May Set Epic Growth Story | IBM Corporation, Arterys

Global AI In Medical Imaging Market is valued at approximately USD 562.2 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029. AI In Medical Imaging is refers as a diagnostic procedure that uses use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to enhance medical screenings, improve precision medicine, and assess patient risk factors.

This technology helps in creating visual aids and images that illustrate the human body and includes monitoring the performance and functioning of the organs of the human body. The growing imaging volumes, increasing government initiatives to drive AI-based technologies, and rise in incidence of chronic diseases are prominent factors that are bolstering the market demand across the globe.

The rising adoption of Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare industry is exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the market. According to the Statista analysis, in 2021, the global market for Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare was estimated to be worth around USD 11.06 billion. In addition, it is projected that the market grows and reached USD 38.66 billion by 2025 and USD 187.95 by 2030.

Request For a Free Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6831

Consequentially, the rapid integration of AI in the healthcare industry is acting as a catalyzing factor for the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the growing R&D investment, as well as introduction of technologically advancement products are presenting various growth prospects to the market over the foreseen years. However, the high cost and reluctance of adoption of these systems and limited interoperability for AI solutions stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global AI In Medical Imaging Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the availability of technologically advanced infrastructure, along with rise in cross-industry collaborations and partnerships. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing government programs, rising number of startups using artificial intelligence (AI), as well as the growing digitalization in healthcare businesses in the regional market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Siemens Healthineers AG

General Electric Company

Koninklije Philips N.V.

IBM Corporation

Agfa-Gevaert Group/Agfa Health Care

Arterys

AZmed

Caption Health

Gleamer

Butterfly Network Inc.

Request To Download Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6831

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2022, Philips SmartSpeed AI-based software its 510(k) received an approval from the FDA. The software offer ground-breaking high-speed and high-resolution MR imaging, which enables quicker and higher-quality scans for almost all patients with a variety of illnesses, including those with implants (97% of clinical protocols).

Global AI In Medical Imaging Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Technology, Modality, Application, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Others

By Modality:

CT Scan

MRI

X-rays

Ultrasound

Nuclear Imaging

By Application:

Neurology

Respiratory and Pulmonary

Cardiology

Breast Screening

Orthopedics

Others

By End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Download Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6831

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6831

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com