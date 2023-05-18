Alexa
Death toll up to 7 after hippo capsized canoe in Malawi; 17 missing

By GREGORY GONDWE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/05/18 03:05
CAPTION CORRECTS LEFT AND RIGHT AND JOB TITLES Malawi's Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia, left, waits with local Member of Parliament Gladys...

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — The death toll has risen to seven after a hippopotamus charged into and capsized a canoe on a river in the southern African nation of Malawi.

Six bodies were recovered floating in the river on Wednesday, police said, following the incident on Monday. A 1-year-old child was confirmed dead on Tuesday. The six new bodies recovered included a teenage boy and a teenage girl, police said.

Police said 17 people are still missing and the search for them continues, although they are also feared dead.

Authorities said the canoe was carrying 37 people in the Nsanje District in southern Malawi.

More AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa