Cloud Computing Market Size May See A Big Move

Global Cloud Computing Market Size study, By Service Model (Infrastructure As A Service (Iaas), Platform As A Service (Paas), Software As A Service (Saas)), By Iaas (Primary Storage, Disaster Recovery And Backup, Archiving, Computet), By Paas (Application Development And Platforms, Application Testing And Quality, Analytics And Reporting, Integration And Orchestration, Data Management), By Saas (Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Enterprise Resource Management (ERM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Content Management, Collaboration And Productive Suites, Supply Chain Management (SCM), Others), By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), By Organization Size (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes), Large Enterprises), By Verticals (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunications, IT And Ites, Government And Public Sector, Retail And Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy And Utilities, Media And Entertainment, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Others), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028Global Cloud Computing Market is valued approximately USD 382.89 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Cloud computing refers to the on-demand availability of computer system resources, specifically computing power and data storage, without direct active management by the user. In other words, it is the process of delivering numerous services with the help of the Internet.

The growing demand for cloud-based business continuity tools and services, rising inclination of enterprises toward automation and agility, and business extensions by leading companies across various regions to acquire an untapped customer base are the primary factors for stimulating market demand across the globe. For instance, in June 2020, Google declares the company’s partnership with Telefnica.

The objective of this partnership is to launch a cloud region in Spain that will influence Telefonica’s Madrid region infrastructure. Additionally, this partnership is also intended for the economic recovery of the country after the onset of COVID-19 by supporting Spain’s public administration and enhancing the digitalization of companies. However, cyberattacks damaging business operations and critical data loss impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, an increasing number of small and medium-sized enterprises is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Cloud Computing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of leading suppliers like Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Oracle Corp., and International Business Machines Corp., coupled with the high acceptance rate for adopting novel technologies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rapid growth of the emerging nations, as well as increasing availability of skilled labor, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cloud Computing Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Microsoft

AWS

Salesforce

Oracle

SAP

Google

Workday

Adobe

IBM

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Service Model offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Model:

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Software as a service (SaaS)

By IaaS:

Primary Storage

Disaster Recovery and Backup

Archiving

Compute

By PaaS:

Application Development and Platforms

Application Testing and Quality

Analytics and Reporting

Integration and Orchestration

Data Management

By SaaS:

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Enterprise Resource Management (ERM)

Human Capital Management (HCM)

Content Management

Collaboration and Productive Suites

Supply Chain Management (SCM)

Others

By Deployment Model:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Verticals:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications

IT and ITeS

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

