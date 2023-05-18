Expected revolt in Taiwan's KMT that just fizzled out overnight

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — Wednesday, May 17 was a big day in Taiwan politics.

On the same day, the Kuomintang (KMT) nominated New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) nominated party Chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) to be their presidential candidates. They join the already-nominated Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to round out the candidacies of the three biggest parties.

Over the past month, Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) launched a spirited campaign to convince the KMT to choose him. His goals appeared to be to boost himself over Hou in the polls and ingratiate himself with KMT party heavyweights and lawmakers in an effort to swing them over to his side to influence.

He had some success. In the most recent four polls released, he was ahead of Hou in three of them and within the margin of error in the fourth poll.

He patched up relations with the KMT’s 2020 candidate, Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), taught himself how to behave at mass rallies with some success, gained the support of politicians across the country and launched a string of policy presentations. Momentum was clearly building behind Gou and on Monday (May 15) he declared he was 99.9999% confident he would be chosen as the party’s candidate.

Speculation was rife that Gou would consider an independent run, start a new party or cooperate with Ko’s TPP if he was not selected. Gou had publicly stated he would back Hou if he was the nominee, but few believed him due to his behavior after losing in the 2019 primary when he quit the party in a huff, attacked the party mercilessly, and openly flirted with cooperating with Ko.

Tensions rising to fever pitch

Tensions were rising in the party between Gou and Hou supporters within the party and there was talk of revolt on either side if their candidate was not chosen. Hou supporters talked of “removing” party Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) from the chairmanship if Gou was selected.

Also worryingly for Chu was that while he had decided to make the choice on the candidate himself, he still had to get that choice ratified by the party’s Central Committee. Committee member Shen Chih-hwei claimed that 16 of the 29 members backed Gou, and a group of committee members issued an open six-point letter as to why Gou needed to be the one to represent the party.

KMT members were openly criticizing Chu for his “mysterious” and “dictatorial” method of determining the candidate and not holding a primary. Many were predicting an ugly split in the party and open chaos no matter who Chu picked.

Then Wednesday arrived. In a big show of unity, Chu, the Central Committee, and various party bigshots announced to the public that Hou was the candidate.

Revolt that never happened

No revolt. Nothing. The Central Committee ratified Chu’s pick of Hou.

Then Terry Gou took to Facebook to congratulate Hou and wrote that he would keep his promise of backing Hou and praised him by saying his nomination was “inevitable and proper” and that he was “also the best candidate for the Kuomintang.” He also said he would “strive to support him to win the election, to prevail in the 2024 general election, to take down the incompetent government!”

Though she had some criticisms of how Chu conducted his decision-making process and said on some points she said it was difficult to convince her, Central Committee member Shen was eventually convinced. She is now supporting Hou.

Talk of revolt in the party had reached a fever pitch by Tuesday, then it just fizzled out on Wednesday.

What happened?

The short answer is that Eric Chu is a very smart politician. By my count, Chu has faced three major revolts, and several minor ones in the party over unpopular decisions by Chu, but every time he has faced his critics down and prevailed.

The big political parties in the past have, in the democratic era, chosen their presidential candidates by a primary process involving either party member voting, public opinion polling, or some combination of both — unless the candidate is running unopposed, as was the case this time with both DPP and TPP. Chu’s choice to forego a primary and choose the candidate on his own criteria was very controversial, but also smart in many ways.

We have known for awhile that he was “consulting” local heads of government and legislators, as well as looking at “scientific data.” It was a bit vague and murky.

On Wednesday in a LINE group for news media operated by the KMT, we received a press release that clarified the process and was very enlightening (summarized here in Mandarin). Translated, it was titled: “Kuomintang: Candidate Nomination Based on Three Criteria, Extensive Communication with Hou and Gou in Advance.”

Right off the bat, that there was extensive communication with Hou and Gou is informative. It explains why Gou backed down in the end: He knew the rules of the game, and lost.

Reportedly Chu met with Gou on Monday evening over dumplings and went over all the data with him. That explains why Gou canceled all his activities and press conference on Tuesday.

Three criteria

It went on to explain the criteria: “This decision was made based on three criteria: 12 public opinion polls conducted since mid-April, opinions of 13 KMT mayors and county/city chiefs, and a survey of 57 KMT central legislators and nominated regional legislative candidates.” The reason it was 13 and not 14 county/city chiefs was because it excluded New Taipei Mayor Hou.

Among the polls was one of party members. Party members opted for Hou over Gou by 40.50% to 31.66%.

Polling to determine the party members' preference was smart. They are the ones who donate cash, volunteer, spread content on social media and drag their family members to the polls.

The other polls consulted were public ones conducted by a range of outlets from April 18 to May 14, then averaged out. The reason for the April 18 date, and the May 17 announcement of the winner was because it was on April 18 that Gou publicly called for the KMT to give him 30 days before announcing the nominee, and Chu granted him that.

Using publicly available polling was also clever, because no one can accuse Chu of manipulating anything. Giving Gou his asked-for 30 days ensured that he and his followers could not accuse Chu of short-changing Gou in any way.

The average of all the public opinion polls with a head-to-head between either of the KMT candidates and the DPP’s Lai, Hou narrowly edged out Gou by 1%. In three-way races that included Ko, the poll averages showed that Hou was losing to Lai by 7.25% and Gou by 9.8%.

The press release explained they weight the numbers: “Utilizing the KMT's long-standing formula, combining an 85% weight on party comparisons and a 15% weight on mutual comparisons, the comprehensive assessment between Hou and Guo resulted in Hou at 51.15% and Guo at 48.85%, with Hou leading Guo by 2.3%.”

Why it was Hou

That’s pretty close, and probably within the margin of error of all the individual polls, though aggregated is significant. That’s not the main reason Guo was not picked, however.

Of the 13 city/county chiefs, ten backed Hou, one backed Gou and two opted to just support the party's decision. Of the 57 legislators or legislative candidates, 22 supported Hou, 13 supported Guo, and 22 supported the party's decision.

That Chu decided to canvas those high-level politicians is a first of its kind, as far as I know, among the top parties (correct me if I’m wrong). It’s actually quite smart.

Traditional primaries that relied on polling of party members or the public have a big flaw: The public is not very good at gauging the skills, abilities and mettle of a candidate to endure a long campaign, especially this far out from the actual election. So, Chu polled those in the party with the most experience and ability to gauge exactly those qualities.

Additionally, the legislators and legislative candidates have skin in the game when it comes to who will be leading the party’s ticket. The party’s candidate will get the most attention in the press and among the public, and downstream candidates like themselves can be boosted or damaged in their own campaigns depending on who that person is and how they handle themselves.

Opinion polls this far out from the election are useful if the candidate is experienced enough and smart enough to maintain or improve on those numbers. Chu clearly learned some lessons from the 2020 election.

Learned lessons

At this point in the 2020 election cycle, Han Kuo-yu was riding high in the polls, but his mercurial nature and inexperience saw his support collapse by election day. By contrast, the highly disciplined Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the DPP saw her support rise and rise until winning in a landslide, in spite of starting out with abysmal poll numbers.

Of the two potential candidates, Hou is by far the more disciplined and experienced of the two. No doubt this is the result that Chu was hoping for.

Now that the KMT’s campaign is finally underway, I’ll be watching for what lessons Chu has learned from his own failed presidential run in 2016. The DPP and TPP should not underestimate him, or Hou.