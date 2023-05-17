Alexa
Taiwan prepares for 36 C in 6 cities and counties

Two rain fronts are expected to follow the high temperatures

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/17 20:43
Harsh sunlight in Kaohsiung City Wednesday. 

Harsh sunlight in Kaohsiung City Wednesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Maximum temperatures of at least 36 C are possible in six cities and counties across Taiwan on Thursday (May 18), though they may be followed by the first of two rain fronts starting in the evening.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) named Taipei City, New Taipei City, and Taoyuan City in the north, Hualien County and Taitung County in the east, and Tainan City in the south as the areas most likely to face the high temperatures.

However, the hot weather is likely to be quickly followed by two rain fronts, per CNA. The first one would last from Thursday evening until Saturday (May 20), while the second would hit after the weekend, from May 22-24.

Taiwan recorded its highest temperature so far this year in Tainan City on May 6, with the mercury hitting 40.1 degrees. Dawu in Taitung County recorded 39.7 degrees the same day.
