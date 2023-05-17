North, central Taiwan public transport monthly pass system opens

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Commuters in north and central Taiwan can start booking the new NT$1,200 (US$39) “TPASS” valid for 30 days of travel on buses, trains, and Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) trains on Thursday (May 18) morning.

From 11 a.m., commuters can order the cards at the four main convenience store chains or at the Books.com online retailer, CNA reported. Physical distribution of the cards is scheduled to start June 15 for usage from July.

The system is based on the NT$1,280 monthly passes already operating in Taipei and New Taipei. However, the new cards can also be used for Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) trains in addition to the MRT trains, buses, and shared bicycles.

In northern Taiwan, the new monthly pass will cover travel in Taipei and New Taipei, and also Keelung and Taoyuan. The central Taiwan version applies to travel in Taichung, Changhua, Nantou, and Miaoli.

EasyCard Corporation said it would issue 20,000 passes for the north and 6,000 for central Taiwan. Each card will cost NT$100, but the sum will be returned once the commuter has registered online and received a text message from EasyCard, per CNA.

South Taiwan has already launched separate cards, namely a monthly pass for NT$399 valid in Kaohsiung only, and a NT$999 pass for travel across Kaohsiung, Tainan, and Pingtung County.