Italy: Deadly floods wreak havoc on Adriatic coast

Italian media on Wednesday said at least three people had been killed in the northern regions of Emilia-Romagna and Marche.

The area along the country's Adriatic coast has been hit by heavy storms since Tuesday, leaving a trail of death and damage.

There are reports of further missing people.

What we know so far about the floods in Italy

Fire service officials say the provinces of Ravenna, Forli-Cesena, Rimini and Bologna — particularly the cities of Faenza, Cesena and Forli — are the worst affected.

"The city is on its knees, devastated and in pain. It's the end of the world," Forli mayor Gian Luca Zattini wrote on Facebook.

While the official death toll stood at two, one in Forli and one in Cesena, media reports said a third victim was found Wednesday on a beach. Another of the fatalities was a man who was staying on the ground floor of his house during the flooding and drowned.

The fire service says it has deployed 400 firefighters and responded to 600 calls since Tuesday morning.

Emergency teams have rescued drivers who were stranded in their vehicles and people who were trapped in their homes by the water.

Crews rescued dozens of people trapped on the roofs of their houses in the city of Cesena, where the Savio river had overflowed its banks.

Footage showed whole streets beneath water and mudslides blocking other roads, with entire swaths of farmland flooded. Civil defense officials say 14 rivers are flooded in Emilia-Romagna alone.

To make matters worse, the severe weather has caused power cuts and problems with telephone connections in several areas.

What happens now?

Civil Defense Minister Nello Musumeci said some 5,000 people were being evacuated and that more could follow, with more rain forecast for the rest of the week.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni tweeted her support for victims and said the government was "ready to intervene with the necessary aid."

The government says it has already approved €10 million ($10.8 million) for initial costs and emergencies resulting from the floods.

Emilia-Romagna regional president Stefano Bonaccini said on Facebook that the authorities were still on full high alert and issued a warning.

"Do not go near the rivers. Those who live in areas close to watercourses should move to higher floors," Emilia-Romagna regional president Stefano Bonaccini said on Facebook.

"I am in constant contact with the Government, which we have asked to mobilize all possible means to face this emergency."

The latest tragedy comes after the area was hit by heavy rain just a fortnight ago, causing floods that caused two deaths.

Formula One Grand Prix canceled

The floods have forced the cancelation of this weekend's Grand Prix at Imola. The Santerno River runs right next to

the track.

It is the second race on the 2023 calendar to be canceled. The Chinese Grand Prix was scheduled for April but was canceled in December amid concerns about COVID-related restrictions.

