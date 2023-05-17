Smart Cities Market Future of Augmented Reality in Market Research: Opportunities and Challenges | AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, General Electric

The most recent research report on “Smart Cities Market ” was published by Report Ocean. A dedicated study was conducted to offer advanced insights into crucial aspects of the market. The report presents a comprehensive analysis using established methodologies and techniques, presenting information in the form of graphs and charts for enhanced comprehension. Advanced technology and integrated approaches were utilized to ensure the production of high-quality results for this report on “Smart Cities Market ”.

Smart cities are aimed for sustainable economic development and high quality of life by using information and communication technologies in multiple areas such as economy, environment, mobility, healthcare, living, and government. Adoption of smart cities solutions, rapid urbanization, and demand for better quality of life are the key factors that drive the growth of the global smart cities market. The main purpose of the smart cities mission is to drive economic growth and to improve the quality of life of individuals by empowering local area development and harnessing technology, particularly the technology which leads to smart outcomes.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31165

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Therefore, it has been estimated that cities which will deploy smart mobility applications are expected to reduce commuting time by 15?20% by 2025, which shows the benefits of smart cities applications and motivates the governments to adopt it. Increasing demand for smart city solutions supported by government initiatives, rising need to manage limited natural resources in a better way, increasing urban population, and growing focus on environmental sustainability are the major factors that fuel the growth of the global smart cities market. However, data security and privacy concerns associated with smart devices are some of the major factors that hamper the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the factor such as emergence of AI in smart cities the market is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for smart cities market growth in the coming years.

The global smart cities market is segmented based on functional area and region. In terms of functional area, the market is divided into smart governance & smart education, smart energy, smart infrastructure, smart mobility, smart healthcare, smart building, and others. As per region, the smart cities market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31165

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

Key Benefits for Smart Cities Market:

The study presents an in-depth analysis of the global smart cities market along with the current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Players

AT&T Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson

General Electric

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Smart Cities Key Market Segments:

By Functional Area

Smart Governance & Smart Education

Smart Energy

Smart Infrastructure

Smart Mobility

Smart Healthcare

Smart Building

Others

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31165

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Reasons to Buy this Report: Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturers.

Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

The report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis. Request full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31165

Industry Analysis Service:

An organization can develop strategies and policies for a firm with the help of industry analysis. By offering cutting-edge data, research, and analytics, Report Ocean fills in gaps in the current market environment and aligns clients’ perspectives on the industry. These research findings may provide our clients with insightful information that will help them forecast long-term and short-term market trends, consumer needs, cost-cutting measures, etc. In order to help our priceless clients align their strategies with their long-term growth goals, Report Ocean employs skilled research analysts who draw on their knowledge that has been honed over years of experience and advanced analytical tools.

Why choose the industry analysis service from Report Ocean?

Unparalleled, state-of-the-art industry research service

A knowledgeable and flexible group of specialists

Utilization of cutting-edge analytical tools to provide highly personalized industry intelligence research

Professional reporting to deliver information that is simple to use

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com