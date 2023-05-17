IoT Monetization Market Maximizing the Value of Social Listening: Strategies for Effective Online Monitoring | Amdocs, IBM Corporation, Ericsson, SAP SE, Oracle, Gemalto NV

The most recent research report on “IoT Monetization Market” was published by Report Ocean. A dedicated study was conducted to offer advanced insights into crucial aspects of the market. The report presents a comprehensive analysis using established methodologies and techniques, presenting information in the form of graphs and charts for enhanced comprehension. Advanced technology and integrated approaches were utilized to ensure the production of high-quality results for this report on “IoT Monetization Market ”.

IoT monetization is a process that generates revenue from IoT-enabled products and services. Owing to the growing dependence of the users on the IoT-based products and solutions, the companies charge the users for some extra features or for the entire product as a service. With the beginning of the Internet era along with increasing advancements in technology, almost every device is now interconnected to each other. In addition, due to the emergence of the IoT, numerous offices as well as homes have become smart and are operating through these connected devices. Also, rise in usage of smart devices such as tablets and smartphones is expected to fuel the growth of the global IoT monetization market.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Rising adoption of cloud platforms, increasing internet connectivity, rising penetration of Industry 4.0, agriculture 2.0, and Logistics 4.0 the some of the major factors that drive the growth of the global IoT monetization market. In addition, growing use of consumer electronics devices is expected to fuel the growth of the global IoT market. However, lack of IoT standards across platforms and rising privacy as well as security concerns are the major factors that impede global IoT monetization market growth. Also, according to Capgemini research report, 70% of enterprises do not get service revenues from their IoT products.

Moreover, companies that want to generate revenue from IoT will need to convert the information from smart and connected products into services by using the product’s data stream to involve customers with additional services, or by offering the entire product as a service, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global IoT monetization market. Furthermore, increasing number of smart lighting and smart city projects is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global IoT monetization market in upcoming years.

The global IoT monetization market is segmented based on component, organization size, industry vertical, business functions, and region. In terms of component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium sized enterprises. Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into retail, IT & telecom, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, healthcare, BFSI, energy & utilities, and others. On the basis of business function, the market is classified into marketing & sales, IT, finance, supply chain, and operations. By region it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

Key Benefits for IoT Monetization Market:

The study presents an in-depth analysis of the global IoT monetization market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided in this study.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global image recognition industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global IoT monetization market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Players

Amdocs

IBM Corporation

Ericsson

SAP SE

Oracle

Gemalto NV

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ARIA SYSTEMS, INC.

Intel Corp.

General Electric Co.

IoT Monetization Key Market Segments:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Retail

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Business Function

Marketing & Sales

IT

Finance

Supply Chain

Operations

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

