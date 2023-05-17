Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Importance of Net Promoter Score: Measuring and Improving Customer Loyalty | ACI Worldwide, Inc, Ascent Technology Consulting, Eastnets Holding Ltd, FICO TONBELLER

The most recent research report on “Anti-Money Laundering Software Market” was published by Report Ocean. A dedicated study was conducted to offer advanced insights into crucial aspects of the market. The report presents a comprehensive analysis using established methodologies and techniques, presenting information in the form of graphs and charts for enhanced comprehension. Advanced technology and integrated approaches were utilized to ensure the production of high-quality results for this report on “Anti-Money Laundering Software Market”.

Anti-money laundering (AML) refers to a set of procedures, which aim to detect and combat the practice of money laundering. AML solutions enable organizations to manage end-to-end AML risk by efficiently correlating financial crime activities. These solutions vary based on their functionalities, which include transaction monitoring, currency transaction reporting, customer identity management, and compliance management. With rise in need of banks and insurance companies to meet regulatory requirements for fraud detection and money laundering, it has become crucial for financial organizations to deploy variety of software applications to prevent such frauds.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Factors such as increase in money laundering cases, enforcement of government regulations to implement AML solutions, and growth in IT expenditure among financial institutions drive the growth of the market. However, dearth of AML professionals is expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, increased market for cloud-based AML solutions and emergence of artificial intelligence in AML are expected to present major opportunities for expansion of the market in future.

The global anti-money laundering software market is segmented based on component, product, deployment type, and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. By product, it is divided into transaction monitoring, currency transaction reporting, customer identity management, and compliance management. Depending on deployment type, it is categorized into cloud and on-premise. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits for Anti-Money Laundering Software Market :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global anti-money laundering software market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global anti-money laundering software market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Players

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Ascent Technology Consulting

Eastnets Holding Ltd.

FICO TONBELLER

NICE Actimize

Regulatory DataCorp, Inc.

Safe Banking Systems LLC

SAS Institute Inc.

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Truth Technologies, Inc.

Verafin Inc.

Anti-Money Laundering Software Key Market Segments :

By Component

Software

Service

By Product

Transaction Monitoring

Currency Transaction Reporting

Customer Identity Management

Compliance Management

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-premise

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

