Optical Fiber Market Power of Data Visualization: Techniques for Communicating Research Findings | Fujikura Ltd, Corning Incorporated, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

Optical fiber refers to the medium and technology that is used to transmit information through a plastic or glass strand from one source to another. The information is transmitted through optical cables as rapid light pulses. The receiving end of a fiber optic transmission translates the light pulses into binary values. An optical fiber offers numerous advantages such as increased bandwidth, decreased size and weight, electromagnetic interference immunity, data security, electrical isolation, and others. These are used in communication applications, which include telecom, utility, community access television (CATV), military, and others and in non-communication applications such as sensor, fiber optic lighting, and others.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Growth in need for fast and improved networking and network services and increase in broadband connections in developing economies are anticipated to be the major drivers of the global optical fiber market. Moreover, rising demand for optical communication and sensing applications for different purposes, pressing demand for optical fiber cable (OFC) in the IT & telecom sector, increasing internet penetration, and surging adoption of fiber to the home (FTTH) connectivity are expected to drive the optical fiber industry growth. However, high installation cost and enhanced adoption of wireless communication systems are expected to impede the market growth.

Conversely, rise in government investments in fiber optic network cable (OFC network) infrastructures are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period. For instance, the Indian government has been investing in OFC network infrastructure to increase use and availability of internet across the country, which is in line with the government’s initiatives such as Digital India and Smart Cities Mission.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

Key Benefits for Optical Fiber Market :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global optical fiber market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market is provided.

Porter??s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global optical fiber industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global optical fiber market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Fujikura Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

The Prysmian Group

Finisar Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Nexans S.A.

Reflex Photonics, Inc.

Tata Communications Ltd.

Optical Fiber Market Key Market Segments :

BY MODE

Single Mode

Multi-Mode

BY MODE OF TRANSACTION

Glass Optical Fiber

Plastic Optical Fiber

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Telecom & IT

Public Sector

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Aerospace & Defense

Manufacturing

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Sweden

Germany

Spain

Russia

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

