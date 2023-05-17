Incident and Emergency Management Market Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Market Research: Opportunities and Challenges | Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Intergraph Corporation, Intermedix Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation

The most recent research report on “Incident and Emergency Management Market ” was published by Report Ocean. A dedicated study was conducted to offer advanced insights into crucial aspects of the market. The report presents a comprehensive analysis using established methodologies and techniques, presenting information in the form of graphs and charts for enhanced comprehension. Advanced technology and integrated approaches were utilized to ensure the production of high-quality results for this report on “Incident and Emergency Management Market ”.

The global incident and emergency management market was valued at $75,464 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $423,323 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.2% from 2018 to 2025. Incident and emergency management is the management and mitigation of natural or man-made emergencies using local resources. Uncertainty of emergencies can arise from a number of causes, making deployment of effective incident and emergency management system necessary to prevent aftereffects.

The growth of the global incident and emergency management market is driven by factors such as rise in economic loss due to natural disasters, increase in number of terrorist attacks, and implementation of government policies for public safety. However, high installation and maintenance costs associated with these systems are expected to impede the incident and emergency management market growth. On the contrary, use of advanced technologies among terror groups for attacks and increased market for smart cities, intelligent evacuation systems, and integrated building technologies are expected to drive the adoption of intelligent surveillance and evacuations systems.

The global incident and emergency management market is segmented on the basis of system type, communication technology, service, solution, industry vertical, and region. Based on system type, the market is divided into mass notification system, surveillance system, traffic management system, safety management system, earthquake/ seismic warning system, disaster recovery & backup systems, and others. Depending on communication technology, it is categorized into first responder tools, satellite phones, emergency response radars, vehicle-ready gateways, and others. By service, it is fragmented into training & education services, consulting services, design & integration services, and support & maintenance services. As per solution, it is divided into geospatial solutions, disaster recovery solutions, and situational awareness solutions. According to industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, energy & utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace & defense, public sector, transportation & logistics, telecom & IT, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Incident and emergency management market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global incident and emergency management market from 2016 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Esri Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intergraph Corporation

Intermedix Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Rockwell Collins

Siemens AG

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY SYSTEM TYPE

Mass Notification System

Surveillance System

Traffic Management System

Safety Management System

Earthquake/ Seismic Warning System

Disaster Recovery & Backup System

Others

BY COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY

First Responder Tools

Satellite Phones

Emergency Response Radars

Vehicle-ready Gateways

Others

BY SERVICE

Training & Education Services

Consulting Services

Design & Integration Services

Support & Maintenance Services

BY SOLUTION

Geospatial Solutions

Disaster Recovery Solutions

Situational Awareness Solutions

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

BFSI

Public Sector

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation & Logistics

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

