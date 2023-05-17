Europe Debt Collection Software Market Importance of Brand Equity: Measuring and Managing Your Brand’s Value | Advantage Software Factory, EXUS, Altitude Software Solutions, QUALCO, Atradius Collections

The most recent research report on “Europe Debt Collection Software Market ” was published by Report Ocean. A dedicated study was conducted to offer advanced insights into crucial aspects of the market. The report presents a comprehensive analysis using established methodologies and techniques, presenting information in the form of graphs and charts for enhanced comprehension. Advanced technology and integrated approaches were utilized to ensure the production of high-quality results for this report on “Europe Debt Collection Software Market ”.

The debt collection software is a user-friendly solution for automating debt management processes. This software segments debtors according to their level of insolvency to differentiate collection processes and improvise recovery rates. It facilitates the users with productive features such as compliance management, contact management, credit bureau reporting, automated notices, in-house collections, payment plans, transaction management, and others.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Factors such as increase in need to control, manage, and automate all debt collection and recovery processes, rise in need to reduce bad debt and improve the cash flow while optimizing collection costs, and surge in demand for omni-channel collection efforts propels Europe debt collection software market growth. Moreover, the need for solutions, which provide wide range of functionality and flexibility related to debt recoveries with a short implementation time and more effective prioritization of debts to be collected drives the growth of this market. However, difficulty in implementation & integration of debt collection software and difficulty in tracking & reconciling the accounts system impede the market growth. On the contrary, increased demand for mobile applications and introduction of analytics in debt collection software are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global debt collection software market.

The European debt collection software market is segmented based on component, deployment type, and country. By component, the market is divided into software and services. On the basis of deployment type, it is categorized into cloud and on-premise. Country wise, it is analyzed across Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands, rest of Europe.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Europe debt collection software market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the Europe debt collection software industry.

The quantitative analysis of the Europe debt collection software market from 2016 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Concent AS

Codix S.A.,

Advantage Software Factory

EXUS

Altitude Software Solutions

QUALCO

Atradius Collections

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Scorto, Inc.

Aptic

Ferber-Software GmbH

Onguard

TIETO

BS Software GmbH

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

Software

services

BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

Cloud

On-premise

BY COUNTRY

UK

Italy

Spain

France

Germany

Netherland

Denmark

Sweden

Poland

Finland

Norway

Iceland

Rest of Europe

