Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Power of Neuromarketing: Techniques for Measuring Subconscious Responses | General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

The report includes the study of artificial intelligence in the manufacturing market. The global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market contributed $513.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $15,273.7 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 55.2%. Artificial intelligence is a technology that deals with the study and enhancement of intelligent machines and software. This technology is used in industry verticals, such as manufacturing, supply chain, and others.

Development of artificial intelligence-empowered chips, robots, and others in manufacturing help enhance the overall production line, and thus, has significantly increased the adoption of artificial intelligence in the manufacturing sector. Factors such as mass production, operational proficiency, and enhanced productivity achieved by implementing artificial intelligence in manufacturing industry and its processes are estimated to propel the demand for artificial intelligence in manufacturing, globally. Moreover, the improvement of more powerful and reasonable cloud computing infrastructures is devising a robust effect on the growth potential of AI, which is further expected to drive the market growth. However, shortage of skilled and trained workforce is one of the major challenges faced by the players operating in the industry. On the contrary, rise in technological innovations and development of smarter robots by companies are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.

The global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market is segmented based on deployment, technology, application, industry, and region. Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on premise. The On-Premise segment is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the study period. By technology, the market is divided into machine learning, computer vision, context awareness, and natural language processing. The computer vision segment is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the study period. Based on application, the market is categorized into material movement, predictive maintenance & machinery inspection, production planning, field services, and quality control & reclamation. The predictive maintenance & machinery inspection segment is projected to dominate the global market in the near future. Based on industry, the market is classified into semiconductor & electronics, energy & power, pharmaceutical, automobile, heavy metal & machine manufacturing, and others. The automobile segment is projected to dominate the global market in the near future.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Bosch

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric Company

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Siemens AG

KEY MARKET SEGMENT

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Technology

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Natural Language Processing

By Application

Material Movement

Predictive Maintenance & Machinery Inspection

Production Planning

Field Service

Quality Control & Reclamation

By Industry

Semiconductor & Electronics

Energy & Power

Pharmaceuticals

Automobile

Heavy Metal & Machine Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

