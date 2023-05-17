DHL Global Forwarding expands its green footprint with the deployment of four electric vehicles in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 17 May 2023 - DHL Global Forwarding, the freight specialist arm of Deutsche Post DHL Group, has expanded its electric vehicles fleet with two new electric trucks and two electric tractors at its facility in Shanghai. The four vehicles will operate for a total monthly mileage of more than 20,000 km, which is expected to reduce carbon emissions by more than 300 tons per year. This is part of the company's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and providing sustainable logistics solutions.



Ready, set, go electric! Executives at DHL Global Forwarding and honored guests inaugurates the new EVs with a celebratory ribbon cutting in Shanghai



Left to right: Allen Chen, President of DHL Global Forwarding China Shanghai; Frank Zhu, General Manager of Wing Logistics; Piak Hwee Tan, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales, DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific; Kelvin Leung, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Asia Pacific ; Steve Huang, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Greater China; John Liu, Chairman of Global Express; Johnson Wong, President of DHL Global Forwarding East China





Steve Huang, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding China, said, "The climate crisis is top of mind today. We can no longer neglect the impact of our business operations on the environment. The transportation sector emits about 30 percent of CO 2 generated by truck traffic. However, new technology and the development of sustainable fuels are providing us with more options to reduce and eliminate emissions. Deploying electric vehicles is an important step in expanding our green footprint."



The successful deployment of the electric vehicles is made possible by the strong support from Worldex Logistics and Reach-Wing Logistics, DHL's strategic partners in China responding to last-mile pickup and delivery, sharing the vision of making logistics and transportation greener.



The DPDHL Group will invest Euro 7 billion until 2030 in clean operations to reduce our emissions to under 29 million tons by 2030 as part of the Science Based Targets Initiative. That includes increasing the usage of sustainable fuels in both air and ocean freight for our shipments, and electrifying 60% of last-mile delivery vehicles.



DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".



DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 94 billion euros in 2022. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.



