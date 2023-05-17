Man falls 4 floors to his death at LaLaport Taichung in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man fell four flours to his death in a brand-new shopping mall in central Taiwan on Wednesday (May 17), just one day after it had opened.

The man suddenly fell onto the first floor of the LaLaport Taichung shopping mall, prompting many people to rush forward to provide first aid. According to eyewitnesses, the man fell from the 4th floor, but the exact cause of the fall is unknown.



(Taichung City Police Department photo)

LaLaport Taichung, which was built by the Japanese conglomerate Mitsui Group and located in Taichung's East District, had its official opening ceremony with a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday (May 16). However, at 1:43 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, a man fell over the railing on the atrium platform on the fourth floor onto the stage area of the first floor of the North Building, reported SET News.

Witnesses reported a loud noise when the man fell and heard people screaming in response. Many people soon rushed forward to try and help the gravely injured man.



Area where the man fell from. (Taichung City Police Department photo)

People who first arrived at the scene found that the man, who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s, had lost all vital signs and immediately started performing CPR, reported Liberty Times. Store workers also quickly brought out a defibrillator to help with the rescue efforts.

The shopping center dialed 119 and the Taichung City Fire Department dispatched paramedics to provide emergency medical treatment. He was rushed by ambulance to Taichung's China Medical University Hospital, but doctors were unable to resuscitate him and he was declared dead.

In the area on the fourth floor from which he fell, the man left behind a pair of slippers. Police have yet to determine the identity of the deceased man.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925 or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's emergency hotline at 0932-594-578, 24 hours a day.