NHK WORLD-JAPAN Focus for May

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 17 May 2023 Under its G7 presidency, Japan is slated to host the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima between May 19 and 21. Expected topics on the agenda includes the Ukraine conflict, nuclear disarmament and other pressing global issues. The latest news and on-site reports will be made available on the G7 Summit in Hiroshima 2023 | NHK WORLD-JAPAN News page and aired at the top of every hour onViewers can also catch comprehensive coverage and feature stories onand other news programs on NHK WORLD-JAPAN.In addition to news and documentaries on the theme of "peace and nuclear weapons", NHK WORLD-JAPAN will showcase various aspects on Hiroshima, including a documentary on world-renowned designer Issey Miyake and travel programs featuring World Heritage sites.

ISSEY MIYAKE The Human Inside the Clothes

[Broadcast; May 27 Sat. 1:10/7:10/13:10/19:10 (UTC)]





[Broadcast; May 31 Wed. 1:30/6:30/12:30/17:30 (UTC)]



is the new travelogue featuring Japan's unique roadside stations, or "michi no eki", which serve as a source of discovery for local gourmet and cultural information. This month, the program will take viewers on a ride from Hiroshima Airport to the World Heritage Site of Itsukushima Shrine to experience the delicious local fare and warm hospitality.Visit What's On NHK WORLD-JAPAN forthe broadcast schedule and more information on "Hiroshima - The Road to Global Peace" live and VOD programs.Hashtag: #nhkworldjapan #nhk #japan #g7 #hiroshima #news #vod

About NHK WORLD-JAPAN

NHK WORLD-JAPAN is the international service of Japan's public media organization NHK. It provides the latest information on Japan and Asia through television, radio and online to a global audience. For more details, visit nhk.jp/world